Former WWE NXT talent Keanu Carver, whose real name is Kevin Robertson, was reportedly taken into custody in Florida last month following an incident involving concerns for his mental health and personal safety.

According to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office incident report obtained by TMZ, authorities responded after a woman contacted law enforcement regarding Carver’s behavior inside her home.

The woman, who reportedly knew Carver, told deputies that he had entered her unlocked residence and asked her to purchase tequila for him. She refused the request and subsequently expressed concerns after he allegedly made statements about wanting to end his life.

According to the report, the woman also claimed that Carver was carrying a knife. When deputies arrived at the residence, they reportedly attempted to communicate with Carver, but he did not comply with their instructions. Officers subsequently took him into custody after he allegedly moved toward the woman.

The incident report states that deputies questioned Carver about whether he was experiencing suicidal thoughts. He reportedly acknowledged that he was and made statements indicating that he intended to harm himself with a knife. When asked about his alcohol consumption, Carver allegedly told authorities that he had been drinking throughout the week.

The woman also reportedly informed deputies that Carver had taken a bottle of 2 mg alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, and may have consumed a quantity of drain cleaner. The report does not establish whether he had actually ingested those substances.

During the encounter, Carver reportedly referenced domestic violence allegations made against him by a former girlfriend, claiming that the accusations had contributed to him losing his job. Following the incident, Carver was placed under Florida’s Baker Act, which permits an involuntary mental health examination when specific legal criteria are met.

The report comes amid separate legal developments involving Carver and WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace. TMZ previously reported that Grace filed for a protective order against Carver in October, alleging that she had repeatedly asked him to stop contacting her.

A judge subsequently granted a temporary injunction for protection against stalking. The Florida incident reportedly occurred less than two weeks later.

Carver’s removal from WWE’s internal roster was reported on October 5, although the company has not publicly confirmed the circumstances surrounding his departure.

The allegations detailed in the sheriff’s report have not been independently established, and placement under the Baker Act does not itself constitute a criminal conviction.

No further update regarding Carver’s current condition or the outcome of his mental health evaluation was provided in the report.