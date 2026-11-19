WWE Superstar Sheamus has opened up about his hard-hitting approach to professional wrestling, explaining why he takes pride in delivering some of the most physical matches in the industry.

Throughout his career, “The Celtic Warrior” has developed a reputation for his intense in-ring style, particularly during his memorable encounters with Gunther and Drew McIntyre.

During a recent interview with Strength Required, Sheamus discussed the physical demands of his matches and suggested that few performers can match the level of intensity he brings to the ring. “My style is very physical, probably more physical than anybody in the business. I pride myself on that, but it comes at a cost because when I dish it out to my opponent, I expect them to dish it back. I enjoy that part of it, I’m kind of weird.”

Sheamus acknowledged that his approach comes with physical consequences, particularly because he expects his opponents to respond with the same intensity. Rather than avoiding that punishment, the former WWE Champion admitted that the physical exchanges are something he genuinely enjoys. He also addressed previous comments from fellow WWE Superstar Grayson Waller, who jokingly suggested that Sheamus was a lunatic because of his apparent enjoyment of pain.

Sheamus conceded that there might be some truth to that observation but explained that his motivation goes beyond simply enjoying the physicality. “I remember Grayson Waller said I’m a lunatic who just enjoys pain and stuff, maybe I do on some level. But I also enjoy the fact that I can get a crowd intrigued and hypnotized by what happens, kind of second guessing like, ‘Well, I thought this was entertainment’ when they see a Sheamus match.”

For Sheamus, the goal is to create an experience that captures the audience’s attention and makes the action feel especially intense.

His matches against Gunther and McIntyre have become notable examples of that philosophy, with their hard-hitting exchanges earning considerable praise from wrestling fans.

As he continues competing in WWE, Sheamus remains committed to the physical style that has become one of the defining characteristics of his career.