WWE reportedly has significant plans for Perros del Mal, with backstage discussions underway about expanding the faction’s presence across WWE and AAA programming.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE officials have been impressed with the group’s recent performances and the attention it has generated. The faction’s growing momentum has reportedly prompted conversations involving both creative and marketing teams about how to capitalize on its popularity and establish a stronger presence moving forward.

One of the primary objectives is said to be maintaining Perros del Mal’s prominence within AAA, where the group has continued attracting considerable interest. However, the discussions reportedly extend beyond AAA programming, with officials also exploring opportunities to introduce the faction to a broader mainstream audience in the coming years.

The long-term goal is reportedly to establish Perros del Mal as a legitimate tag team stable with a more substantial role across WWE’s wrestling operations. Those within the company are said to be particularly pleased with the group’s performances and believe there is an opportunity to build on its current momentum.

The reported interest comes as WWE continues exploring ways to capitalize on its involvement with AAA, potentially creating additional opportunities for talent and storylines to reach audiences across both promotions.

While the faction has already generated attention through its appearances in AAA, an expanded role could provide greater exposure and potentially introduce the group to WWE viewers who are less familiar with its work.

At this stage, no specific timeline has been established for any potential expansion, and WWE has not officially announced new creative plans for the faction. Nevertheless, the latest backstage report suggests that Perros del Mal is viewed as a group with considerable long-term potential rather than a short-term attraction.

Whether that ultimately leads to appearances on WWE’s main roster programming or a more prominent role within AAA remains to be seen.