WWE WrestleMania 43 is expected to air during primetime hours in the United States despite being held in Saudi Arabia, raising questions about how the company plans to handle the significant time difference.

During TKO Group Holdings’ quarterly earnings call earlier this month, Chief Financial Officer Andrew Schleimer discussed WWE’s agreement with Saudi Arabia and revealed that the two-night event must accommodate the company’s American television commitments.

According to Schleimer, WrestleMania 43 will air in “U.S. prime,” a requirement that he explained “was legislated in our deal with ESPN.” The arrangement presents an unusual scheduling challenge, as WWE’s previous premium live events in Saudi Arabia have generally aired much earlier in the day for American audiences.

Those events have traditionally started between noon and 2 p.m. Eastern Time, allowing them to take place during the evening in Saudi Arabia. However, Riyadh will be seven hours ahead of the U.S. Eastern Time Zone in April 2027, meaning a 7 p.m. ET start would translate to 2 a.m. local time.

Schleimer acknowledged that WrestleMania could begin earlier than other WWE premium live events but indicated that the scheduling requirements would not create complications with the company’s media partners. The TKO executive also presented the arrangement as a commercial advantage, explaining that the company would still be able to market sponsorship packages and other business opportunities around WrestleMania’s traditional American primetime audience.

One significant question remains unanswered, however. Schleimer did not clarify whether WrestleMania 43 would be broadcast live from Saudi Arabia or presented on a tape delay to accommodate viewers in the United States. It is also unclear how the arrangement could affect WWE’s international streaming agreement with Netflix.

WWE has officially confirmed that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia, marking a major development in the company’s ongoing relationship with the country. However, the promotion has not yet publicly announced the dates for the event. Internal scheduling information has reportedly pointed to April 10 and April 11, 2027.

Beyond the broadcast arrangements, TKO executives also discussed the financial structure of the company’s WrestleMania agreement with Saudi Arabia.

Schleimer indicated that traditional event performance measurements, including ticket sales, are not particularly significant to TKO under the agreement because Saudi Arabia retains the ticket revenue. Both Schleimer and TKO President Mark Shapiro confirmed that the company has already received half of its agreed site fee for WrestleMania 43. The executives also indicated that TKO would remain entitled to the outstanding payment even if regional conflicts forced the event to be canceled.

Under such circumstances, the agreement could potentially be carried forward to WrestleMania in 2028 if WWE were required to relocate the 2027 event.

For now, WWE’s plans for the exact start times and broadcast format of WrestleMania 43 remain unconfirmed.

With the event scheduled to take place overseas while maintaining an American primetime presentation, further details will be needed to establish how WWE intends to balance its live audience in Saudi Arabia with its television and streaming commitments.