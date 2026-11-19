Fans hoping to see Cody Rhodes turn heel in WWE may have to wait, as a new backstage report suggests that several influential figures within TKO Group Holdings are strongly opposed to changing his current character.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, there is significant internal resistance to the idea of turning “The American Nightmare” into a villain, with the concerns reportedly centered on his commercial value and importance as a public representative of WWE.

Rhodes has established himself as one of the company’s most recognizable fan favorites, and those involved in the decision-making process reportedly believe that his current presentation is too valuable to risk disrupting. The former Undisputed WWE Champion is viewed as an ideal company ambassador, with his appeal extending beyond his appearances on WWE television. His merchandise sales are reportedly a major consideration, alongside several high-profile marketing partnerships that have helped establish Rhodes as one of WWE’s most commercially valuable performers.

According to the report, some within TKO believe that turning Rhodes heel could potentially jeopardize those relationships and undermine the business success associated with his current character. While there is reportedly an acknowledgment that a heel turn could create compelling storyline opportunities, the prevailing opinion among those opposed to the change is that the potential creative benefits would not justify the commercial risks. As a result, influential figures within TKO are said to have little interest in moving Rhodes away from his established position as one of WWE’s leading babyfaces.

Speculation surrounding a possible heel turn has followed Rhodes for some time, particularly as fans have debated whether a more aggressive or villainous version of his character could provide a fresh direction for his WWE career. Rhodes himself has previously discussed the possibility of embracing a different character, suggesting that his approach to playing a heel might not necessarily match what fans expect. However, the latest report indicates that any potential change would face considerable opposition from those who recognize his importance to WWE’s broader business strategy.

The situation does not mean that a heel turn has been permanently ruled out, nor does it establish that WWE’s creative team has formally proposed such a storyline. Nevertheless, the reported resistance suggests that Rhodes’ position as a top fan favorite is unlikely to change in the immediate future unless there is a significant shift in the company’s thinking.

For now, WWE and TKO reportedly remain focused on preserving the successful combination of mainstream appeal, merchandise sales, and marketing opportunities that Rhodes brings to the organization.