Roman Reigns reportedly played a role in shaping WWE’s SummerSlam 2026 plans, with a new rumor suggesting that “The OTC” pushed for Oba Femi to receive the main event spotlight on the opening night of the two-night premium live event.

According to a report highlighted by Uncrowned, Reigns is rumored to have advocated for Femi’s Hell in a Cell showdown against Brock Lesnar to headline Night One instead of the originally planned match between Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. The reported motivation behind the request was to strengthen Femi’s position as one of WWE’s leading attractions ahead of an anticipated showdown with Reigns at WrestleMania 43.

Although WWE has not publicly confirmed Reigns’ involvement in the decision, Femi ultimately secured the coveted main event position on August 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The match saw Femi defeat Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell, bringing their three-match rivalry to a close with Femi winning the series 2-1. The encounter also marked Lesnar’s retirement match from WWE, providing Femi with another major career accomplishment as his profile continued to rise. The victory represented a significant moment for Femi, who has increasingly been positioned as one of WWE’s most prominent emerging stars.

If the backstage rumors are accurate, Reigns’ reported involvement would suggest that he was interested in ensuring Femi entered their anticipated WrestleMania encounter with considerable momentum. Reigns also had a major role at SummerSlam, headlining the second night of the event on August 2.

“The Original Tribal Chief” successfully defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against longtime rival Seth Rollins, closing out WWE’s annual summer spectacle.

SummerSlam 2026 marked another major two-night stadium event for WWE, with both evenings featuring high-profile championship matches and significant storyline developments.

While Femi ultimately received the Night One main event spot, it remains unclear how much influence Reigns actually had over the final match order.

The reported request has not been independently confirmed, and WWE has not officially announced a WrestleMania 43 match between Reigns and Femi.

Nevertheless, the rumor adds another dimension to Femi’s rapid rise within WWE and the growing attention surrounding a potential future confrontation with Reigns.