WWE has filed trademark applications for two new names, potentially signaling plans for an upcoming character or a new ring identity.

According to filings submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on November 19, 2026, WWE is seeking trademark protection for “Anonimo Gringo” and “Gringo Anonimo.”

Both applications fall under the entertainment services category and specifically reference professional wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.

The filings also cover appearances across television, radio, internet broadcasts, and other digital platforms, as well as wrestling-related news, information, fan club services, and online entertainment content.

The wording is consistent with the type of trademark protection WWE typically seeks for wrestling characters and performer identities, suggesting that the company may be considering using one or both names for an on-screen role. However, there has been no official indication of who might be associated with either trademark.

It remains unclear whether the names are being considered for an established WWE Superstar, someone currently developing in NXT, or a potential new signing who has yet to make their debut.

The similarities between “Anonimo Gringo” and “Gringo Anonimo” also raise the possibility that WWE is exploring alternative versions of the same character name, although that has not been confirmed.

Trademark applications do not necessarily guarantee that a name will eventually be used on television, as WWE frequently registers names and other intellectual property as part of its creative development process.

For now, the intended purpose of the two filings remains unknown, with no confirmed debut plans or performer attached to either name.