WWE SmackDown takes place tonight, November 20, 2026, in Huntsville, Alabama, as the company continues building toward Survivor Series: WarGames on November 28.

Ahead of the broadcast, new backstage details have surfaced regarding the planned match lineup, opening segment, and a potential addition to Team USA.

According to Viper Reports, Kevin Owens is scheduled to open tonight’s episode, although specific details regarding his segment have not been revealed.

The internal rundown reportedly lists WWE United States Champion Trick Williams against Baron Corbin as the show’s main event.

However, WWE has also advertised Williams facing Damian Priest, creating some uncertainty about the final match lineup. It remains unclear whether Williams could compete twice during the broadcast or whether the advertised match will be changed.

Elsewhere, Charlotte Flair is scheduled to face Jade Cargill in a WarGames Advantage Match, with the outcome potentially playing an important role in determining which team gains the advantage at Survivor Series.

Another match reportedly planned for tonight features Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyok taking on The War Raiders.

A segment involving CM Punk and Cody Rhodes is also listed on the internal rundown, with a new member of Team USA reportedly expected to be revealed.

The potential addition could have significant implications for the upcoming WarGames match as WWE continues finalizing its teams ahead of the November 28 premium live event.

The reported lineup for tonight’s SmackDown includes:

Kevin Owens opening the show.

Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin (planned main event).

Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill (WarGames Advantage Match).

Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyok vs. The War Raiders.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes segment, with a new Team USA member expected.

Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest (advertised by WWE, although its status remains unclear).

As always, internal rundowns are subject to change, and WWE has not officially confirmed every detail of the reported plans.

WWE SmackDown airs tonight at 8/7c from Huntsville, Alabama, as the final preparations for Survivor Series: WarGames continue.