Former WWE star Adriana Rizzo appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast to discuss various topics, including how she learned of her release from WWE.

Rizzo said, “It was like really bad timing. I was driving up to Savannah, Georgia. I was with my boyfriend Jonah, who’s Cutler James in NXT, and I’m driving up to Savannah, Georgia, and all of a sudden I get a phone call… I knew, I saw it and I was like, ‘No, oh shoot.’ I was just kind of in denial. I answer it and it’s a really short phone call.“

On who called to inform hr:

“So it’s actually like nobody related, or no one you ever see day to day or face to face. So it’s kind of brutal and sad. You give everything for four years, and then you get a really short phone call like, ‘Hey, you’re done, bye.’ I mean, that’s not quoted, but it’s just like that’s the… I think it was like a 10-second phone call. And then I’m just in shock driving, like, ‘What?’ I was thinking of a promo idea in the car, and then I just… it’s just so shocking. I was fearful of that round of cuts.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)