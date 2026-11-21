WWE star Johnny Gargano discussed various topics with TV Insider’s Scott Fishman, including who he would like to compete against in the John Cena Classic.

Gargano said, “Oh boy, there’s a lot of great talent in NXT. I have a long history with the current NXT Champion, Grayson Waller, who has gone down to NXT and done absolutely fantastic work. I hear Incredible stuff about him. A lot of guys down there I like. I can mention a guy like EK Prosper, who I’ve seen that has impressed me down there as well. They have a lot of great young talent and a lot of guys that I think are working incredibly hard. So, look, I’m up for a challenge against anyone.”

On if he has ring gear in the works for Worlds Collide:

“Look, the fact now that it’s on the table, the fact that there’s actually a collab…I’ve been dreaming of this for a while since the black and gold era of NXT. There’s things I have in the back of my head that would be really, really cool, really, really awesome. We’ll see if it happens. But yes, obviously, being a big comic book nerd, being a big Marvel nerd, there’s tons of things I feel like I can whip up and do justice for this awesome event.”

On his storyline leading into the Sami Zayn alliance:

“Look, one thing I always say, if anyone asks me for advice in wrestling, it is you have to just commit to the bit and commit to the bit harder than anyone else. And that’s kind of what I did. I was like, look, if we’re going to make this a thing, I’m going to commit a hundred percent. If you would have told me when this whole thing started that at the end of this I’m going to be in Cleveland, Ohio. That I’m going to stand up, people are going to lose their freaking minds, and I’m going to go into a WWE Championship match against CM Punk, and then I’m going to be with Sami Zayn. I would’ve thought, ‘There’s no way that’s going to happen.’ But then, here we are, and it happened. I think it’s a very cool story that we’re able to tell with it. This is a story of giving up, a story of losing sight of yourself, losing belief in yourself, but also I think it’s a story of friendship as well. Sami Zayn was one of the only guys that didn’t look and laugh at me, didn’t point at me, didn’t mock me. He actually shared his victories with me. He spoke to me like a human, and he treated me with respect. That is something I am trying to reciprocate with him as a WWE Champion, as his friend, as his colleague. He helped him out, because he did not leave my side. I don’t want to leave his side now because I think that’s true friendship right there.”

On Zayn making a WWE Title reign seem more attainable:

“That’s the thing too, Sami’s hope. He’s hope for guys like me because a guy like Sami, he was told he would never get that spot. He’d never be that guy. Same thing with me. We have a very similar story. You look at our time in the indies, look at our time in NXT, look at our time now. We have a very correlating story that kind of mashes up very well. So yes, I do think so. And obviously, he also promised me a title shot, so there’s also that.”