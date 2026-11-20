TNA Wrestling has officially confirmed the departures of two individuals from the company, announcing that George Iceman, better known to fans as The Personal Concierge, has been released and referee Michael Romo is no longer with the promotion.

The company confirmed both departures in a statement, revealing that Iceman’s release was effective immediately while also announcing the end of Romo’s tenure.

TNA issued the following statement:

“TNA Wrestling has come to terms on the release of The Personal Concierge, effective immediately. In addition, referee Michael Romo will no longer be working for TNA Wrestling. No further comment will be made. We wish both the best in their future endeavors.”

Iceman had become a recognizable personality on TNA programming through his role as The Personal Concierge, serving as a representative and spokesperson for The Elegance Brand.

The faction previously featured Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, M by Elegance, and Mr. Elegance, with Iceman regularly appearing alongside the group and contributing to its on-screen presentation.

However, The Elegance Brand has undergone several changes in recent months.

Mr. Elegance previously departed the group, while Ash by Elegance stepped away from in-ring competition due to health issues. Ash is also expecting a baby boy, with her due date scheduled for January 2027.

The faction currently consists of M by Elegance and Heather by Elegance, although recent episodes of TNA programming have featured growing tensions between the two members.

Iceman’s departure represents another significant change for the group, particularly given his established role in its presentation and storylines.

Meanwhile, TNA has not provided additional details regarding Michael Romo’s departure or the circumstances surrounding the end of his time with the company.

The promotion also declined to elaborate on either decision beyond its official statement, leaving the reasons for the departures unclear.

It remains to be seen how The Personal Concierge’s absence will be addressed on TNA television or whether the changes will lead to a new direction for The Elegance Brand.