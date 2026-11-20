TNA Wrestling star Jeff Hardy has made it clear that retirement is not currently on his mind, despite dealing with neck issues that have prompted him to consider taking an extended break from the ring.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hardy discussed his long-term wrestling ambitions and revealed that he hopes to continue performing well into his 50s.

Although the high-risk nature of his wrestling style has taken a physical toll over the years, Hardy insisted that he has no immediate plans to step away from professional wrestling permanently.

“I have no plans of retirement whatsoever. I’m going to do stunts for as long as I can. I’ve always wanted to make it to 50. You know, I always joke and say Matt’s over halfway to 100 now, and he’s still rocking. But, yeah, naturally I would like to make it to 50, but between 55 and 60 would be incredible.”

Hardy, who turned 49 in August, has spent more than three decades in professional wrestling and remains known for his willingness to perform dangerous, high-impact maneuvers.

However, the former WWE Champion acknowledged that his ongoing neck problems have become a concern, particularly because they have started affecting his sleep.

While Hardy emphasized that the discomfort has not reached an unbearable level, he explained that he wants to address the situation before it develops into something more serious.

“Sleep hasn’t been that great because it does bother me at night. But, you know, it’s not a terrible pain. I just don’t want it to become terrible pain. That’s what I’m afraid of, naturally. But, yeah, I just feel like I need a break from pro wrestling for a few months, man.”

The comments suggest that Hardy is considering a temporary hiatus to allow his body time to recover rather than preparing for retirement.

Jeff and his brother Matt Hardy have continued competing together in TNA Wrestling, adding another chapter to their lengthy careers as one of professional wrestling’s most recognizable tag teams.

While Jeff remains determined to continue wrestling for several more years, his latest comments indicate that protecting his long-term health is becoming an increasingly important consideration.

For now, Hardy has not provided a specific timetable for when a potential break would begin or how long he would remain away from in-ring competition.