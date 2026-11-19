TNA Impact aired live from the WinSport Event Centre in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The show featured Leon Slater defending the TNA World Championship against former champion Nic Nemeth, a four-on-three Knockouts handicap match and the official return of The Dollhouse.

Bear Bronson vs. KC Navarro

Navarro used his speed to control the opening exchanges, catching Bronson with a tijeras before sending him outside and launching himself through the ropes. Bronson attempted to dump Navarro onto the steel steps, but Navarro used the structure to continue attacking Bronson’s knee and delivered another tijeras from the steps.

Back inside, Bronson blocked a roll-up and dropped Navarro with a sit-out maneuver before unloading with right hands and delivering a double chokeslam powerbomb. Navarro responded with a chop and Tornado DDT as Cedric Alexander appeared on the entrance ramp.

Alexander attempted to assist Bronson but inadvertently struck him. Navarro capitalized by delivering the 305 and following with Blessing in Disguise to secure the victory.

Winner: KC Navarro via Pinfall

Bronson and Alexander argued after the match. Their confrontation continued backstage until Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards and Brian Myers intervened. A frustrated Bronson stormed away, with Myers following him while Eddie attempted to understand what had happened.

Nic Nemeth Promises To Regain The TNA World Championship

Gia Miller interviewed Nic Nemeth ahead of his championship rematch against Leon Slater. Nemeth confidently predicted that he would leave Calgary as the new TNA World Champion.

Trey Miguel Reflects On Destination X

Trey Miguel came to the ring and discussed the travel problems he encountered before challenging Slater at Destination X. Miguel explained that he had spent years working toward a TNA World Championship opportunity and feared he would miss it while waiting at the airport during the nationwide FAA ground stop.

Miguel said he arrived in Edmonton without enough time to stretch or prepare mentally. However, once he stood across the ring from Slater, the canceled flights and uncertainty no longer mattered because his sole focus became the championship. Miguel described their encounter as the greatest TNA World Championship match in company history but wondered what might have happened under normal circumstances. He believed he could have defeated Slater with proper preparation.

Nic Nemeth interrupted and acknowledged that Miguel and Slater had stolen the show. However, Nemeth warned that Slater would no longer be champion by the end of the night. Miguel maintained that Slater had defeated him fairly, while Nemeth accused him of fantasy-booking a rematch.

Nemeth declared that nobody would receive a title opportunity after he regained the championship. Miguel responded that everyone knew Slater would defeat him.

Ryan Nemeth distracted Miguel, allowing Nic to deliver a low blow. The brothers stomped Miguel until Slater ran out and forced them to retreat. Slater warned Nic that he would not merely defeat him later in the evening—he intended to hurt him.

Tension Builds Within The Elegance Brand

Heather By Elegance discussed plans surrounding M By Elegance’s upcoming magazine cover reveal. Their conversation developed into an argument over the Knockouts Ultimate X match at Destination X, with M emphasizing that her Elegance Brand was driven by results.

Heather assured M that the magazine cover reveal would unfold exactly as planned. After M walked away, Heather smiled, suggesting that she had prepared a surprise.

Daria Rae Attempts To Reconcile With Brian Johnson

Daria Rae spoke with Brian Johnson about Indi Hartwell and the Knockouts World Championship. Rae admitted that she was capable of acknowledging when she was wrong and proposed that Johnson stand beside her.

Johnson reiterated that he was present to prevent any physical confrontation between Rae and Hartwell.

Allie Is Attacked Before Knockouts Tag Match

Before the scheduled eight-woman tag team match, Allie was found backstage after being attacked by an unknown assailant. Her absence left Indi Hartwell, Gabby Forza and Shotzi Blackheart at a numerical disadvantage against Apex and Fire ’N Flava.

Four-On-Three Handicap Match

Indi Hartwell, Gabby Forza and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Apex and Fire ’N Flava

Hartwell, Forza and Blackheart cleared the ring during the opening moments. Blackheart sent Shayna Baszler back inside, where Forza planted her with a powerslam.

Tasha Steelz later struck Blackheart across the spine and dropped her with a shoulder tackle. Zoey Serrano tagged in and unloaded with right hands and a clothesline before Baszler entered and stomped Blackheart’s hand. Kiera Hogan continued isolating Blackheart until Hartwell finally received the tag.

The Knockouts World Champion entered with clotheslines, big boots and uppercuts to all four opponents. Hartwell delivered a spinebuster to Serrano, but Baszler broke up the ensuing pinfall.

Blackheart connected with a corner senton to Hogan while Serrano prevented Forza from reentering. Apex attempted the Killshot, but Blackheart countered Baszler with a hurricanrana. Forza pulled Serrano outside as Blackheart and Steelz continued fighting in the ring.

Blackheart attempted the Upside Down on Steelz, but Baszler caught her in the Kirifuda Clutch. Serrano followed with a superkick before Hogan delivered a twisting neckbreaker and pinned Blackheart.

Winners: Apex and Fire ’N Flava via Pinfall

Apex and Fire ’N Flava attempted to outdo one another after the match by raising their respective Knockouts World Tag Team Championship belts and dancing.

TNA Injury Report

TNA announced that Amazing Red, Avery Styles and Frankie Kazarian were not medically cleared to compete.

Backstage, Elijah approached Leon Slater for a conversation, but Nic and Ryan Nemeth attacked both men before the TNA World Championship main event.

The Dollhouse Officially Returns

Taryn Terrell came to the ring alongside Harley Hudson and Mila Moore to formally reintroduce The Dollhouse. Terrell recalled appearing at TNA Sacrifice earlier in the year with Mickie James and ODB, saying that being a TNA legend carried a responsibility to nurture younger talent.

Terrell explained that nobody had taken her under their wing when she began her TNA career. After watching Hudson and Moore make some of the same mistakes she once made, Terrell decided that they needed guidance.

She described Hudson and Moore as more than recruits, calling them her girls and promising to do anything for them. Terrell said every girl deserved somewhere to belong and be loved before officially welcoming the audience to The Dollhouse.

Mustafa Ali Calls Out Leon Slater

Mustafa Ali delivered a backstage message in which he praised the amount of talent in TNA but questioned whether its younger wrestlers possessed enough soul. Ali then called out TNA World Champion Leon Slater.

Elsewhere, John Skyler overheard Elayna Black telling Heather By Elegance that M By Elegance would be better off without her. Skyler mistakenly assumed that Black was talking about him.

Xia Brookside vs. Sofia Sivan

Brookside immediately took control by repeatedly driving Sivan’s head into the turnbuckle and delivering shoulder thrusts in the corner. She followed with a kick to the spine before controlling Sivan’s head and finishing her with Darkside.

Winner: Xia Brookside via Pinfall

Following the match, Vincent sat in a chair and directed the assault while Dutch retrieved a wooden plank from beneath the ring. Dutch placed the wood across Sivan’s ankle before Vincent handed Brookside a chair. Brookside used the chair and plank to inflict further damage on Sivan’s ankle as The Righteous stood over her.

International Championship Contenders Confront One Another

Fabian Aichner warned International Champion Jason Hotch that he was coming for his title. AJ Francis interrupted and declared that he wanted the championship after Hotch and Aichner settled their match.

World X Cup winner Ricky Sosa then joined the confrontation, further expanding the list of wrestlers targeting the International Championship.

Santino Marella Announces TNA’s Upcoming Schedule

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella announced that the company would present a Thanksgiving recap special the following week.

Marella also confirmed that a Triple Threat Revolver match would take place on the subsequent episode, with the winner becoming the number one contender to the TNA World Championship.

TNA World Championship

Leon Slater (c) vs. Nic Nemeth

Nemeth opened the match with a thrust kick and immediately attempted a cover, but Slater kicked out. Nemeth followed with a twisting neckbreaker and standing elbow drop before making another unsuccessful pinfall attempt.

Slater responded by launching himself over the ropes onto Nemeth near the entrance ramp. He prepared to deliver a chop, but Nemeth raked the champion’s eyes, connected with a headbutt and followed with another neckbreaker.