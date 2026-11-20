TNA Wrestling star Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade in WWE, has addressed criticism surrounding her decision to launch an OnlyFans account, defending her right to make personal choices without having her credibility as a professional wrestler questioned.

During a recent interview with the Daily Star, Black discussed the negative reactions she has received and explained why she believes more women in professional wrestling and other sports are becoming comfortable making their own decisions about their bodies.

“I think more women, especially more women in professional settings—not even just professional wrestlers, but other athletes who do OnlyFans—are becoming comfortable with their bodies and being able to say, ‘I really don’t care what you think. I’m going to do what I want.’ And that doesn’t make me any less of an athlete, a professional, or anything like that. “I think that’s great. Yes, there’s always going to be sh*tty people who think they can speak to you a certain way or that you’re less of a wrestler because you have an OnlyFans or something like that. But I think, at least for myself, and even with women I’ve been around and talked to, a lot of people are just getting to the point where they’re going to do what they want.”

Black emphasized that she sees nothing wrong with women using platforms such as OnlyFans if they are comfortable with their decisions and are not harming anyone. She also suggested that attitudes toward women making these choices have gradually become more accepting.

“If women are confident in their bodies and are able to make money off of that, and they’re not harming anybody and are comfortable with it, I don’t see why anyone should have a problem with that. I’ve never looked at anyone doing something with their life and their body that has absolutely nothing to do with me or affect me negatively and had something to say. So that’s how I try to look at it. “I think with more women having that opinion, it has become more progressive and less about the negative noise.”

The former WWE NXT Superstar also clarified that her comments should not be interpreted as encouraging younger fans to join OnlyFans. Instead, Black explained that her message is about self-confidence, individuality, and not allowing the opinions of others to dictate personal decisions.

“I’m not sitting here encouraging young girls to open OnlyFans at all. That’s not what I’m doing. I’m encouraging young girls, young boys, young children, young anybody, even someone my age. I’m encouraging anybody to just be who you are, do what you want, and not care what people think. I think women from a young age should learn to feel confident in their bodies and understand that it doesn’t matter what anyone thinks, especially a man. And I think that is what I want people to—I don’t even say influence. I’m not even trying to influence anybody. I just want people to look at me and realize that you can do whatever you want, and if you don’t care what people think about you, then it doesn’t matter.”

Black’s comments reflect her belief that a wrestler’s personal choices outside the ring should not diminish their professional accomplishments or determine how seriously they are taken as an athlete.

While acknowledging that criticism will likely continue, Black made it clear that she intends to make her own decisions rather than allow outside opinions to influence how she lives her life.