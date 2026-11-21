WWE has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be held at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. This episode will serve as the go-home show for Survivor Series: WarGames.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 PM ET (3 PM PT).

Cody Rhodes, known as “The American Nightmare,” will reveal the final member of Team USA. After CM Punk and Rhodes agreed to include Trick Williams as their fifth member, Williams was attacked by Damian Priest and has been ruled out of the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match. Earlier, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan declined their invitation to join the team.

Also announced for the show is a singles match between Sol Ruca and Lyra Valkyria. Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns of The Bloodline, 2026 King of the Ring “The Ruler” Oba Femi, and members of The Judgment Day—including Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio—are all set to appear. This episode will help build anticipation for Survivor Series: WarGames.

Please note that the time change is due to WWE hosting a live episode of RAW, followed by a SmackDown taping in Kansas.

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