As reported by PWMania.com, WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select mentioned that some individuals within WWE believe that Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, is the leading candidate to host the 2028 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE).

However, Bryan Alvarez from F4WOnline.com indicated that Orlando is not actually considered the frontrunner, according to sources. He also pointed out that Camping World Stadium is an open-air venue, and the Royal Rumble typically occurs in late January or early February. While Alvarez did not specify which location is the frontrunner, he did mention that Orlando is among the top three contenders for the event.

Additionally, Alvarez stated that “one way or another,” Orlando will host a PLE in the near future. He also noted that the proposed $100 million Performance Center facility in Orlando is still several years away from construction, as things stand.

The 2027 WWE Royal Rumble PLE is scheduled for Saturday, February 6th, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It will be broadcast live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.