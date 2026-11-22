As reported by PWMania.com, WWE legend and TKO board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay as the Celebrity Guest Picker for the football match between the University of Miami and Virginia Tech.

During the show, Pat McAfee made some remarks about The Rock’s alma mater. He attempted to argue that it could be viewed as a compliment, but then referred to it as perhaps “the softest you ever saw Miami.” In response, The Rock shook hands with McAfee before suddenly pulling him into the Rock Bottom through a broadcast table, eliciting a huge reaction from the audience.

This event took place on the University of Miami campus, where The Rock played college football. Bryan Alvarez from F4WOnline.com discussed the incident on Twitter (X), highlighting that the physicality involved sparked a lot of conversation.

Alvarez also noted that, despite The Rock’s display of physicality, he is not expected to wrestle at WrestleMania 43 due to his filming commitments for Fast & Furious. The final film in the franchise, titled Fast Forever, is reportedly scheduled to begin filming in December.

The Rock is set to return to WWE at Survivor Series on November 28. This event will take place at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, marking 30 years since his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996.