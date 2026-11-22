PWMania.com recently reported that WWE legend and TKO board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, announcing that he will be in Houston, Texas, on November 28th for an appearance at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The Rock also appeared as the celebrity guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, where he delivered a Rock Bottom to Pat McAfee through a table. In a later interview, he discussed his upcoming WWE appearance, stating that he is coming to Houston to thank the WWE Universe for their support throughout his career. This month marks the 30th anniversary of The Rock’s WWE debut, which took place at Survivor Series in 1996.

The Rock said, “I can’t wait. It’s gonna be next Saturday, Houston, Texas. Houston, there is no problem. I can’t wait to come back. I’m from Miami, I mean, that was just a year after graduating from Miami. I had just signed with WWE, and at the same time they said, ‘Listen, you’re not ready for the WWE, so we’re gonna send you down to Memphis.’ You wrestled down there for 40 bucks a match, wrestled in flea markets and used car dealerships. But I learned that’s how I cut my teeth. So from that time, 30 years later, to the man I am today, the career I’ve been so lucky and blessed enough to have, I can’t wait to go back and see that WWE Universe. Truly, I mean this, and I’m gonna tell them this live, I would not be in the position I am today had it not been for the University of Miami, had it not been for WWE Universe. So I’ve come to Miami back home to say, ‘Thank You,’ and ‘I love you!’ I’m coming to Houston to say, ‘Thank you,’ and ‘I love you!’”

You can check out The Rock’s comments below.