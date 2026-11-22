WWE star LA Knight recently addressed his relationship status on Instagram after a playful exchange with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in a WhatsApp group chat that went viral and sparked speculation about his personal life.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Knight clarified that he has never been married and has remained single since his long-term relationship ended in July of last year. He acknowledged that as a public figure, he is open to fan interest and speculation, but he requested that his admirers refrain from involving his ex-partner in the conversation.

Knight said, “Alright, let me talk to you. I’m going to say something, and then I’m going to follow it up with a little bit of context. I’m a single man. I’m not married. I’ve never been married. I was in a long-term relationship. That relationship ended in July of 2025. Now, why am I telling you this? I’m telling you this because a lot of you follow me with amazing passion. I appreciate the hell out of that. And in that process, a lot of you found out that I was in a relationship at some point. Now, with that being the case, I kind of keep a pretty standard line here between what I do on TV and my personal life. I do that on purpose. So when my relationship broke up, I did not see a need to make an announcement to the world that it had ended. However, now it’s gotten to where after a couple things… For instance, the WhatsApp group chat that you all were an audience to, you know, there was a Bella twin, there was an influencer, and there was me. And in that process, Nikki and I had exchanged a couple of fun text messages. Some people were like, ‘Oh, isn’t he married? And ‘doesn’t he have a girlfriend?’ And the answer to that is no.”

He continued, “And because you all didn’t know, and that’s fine, you can speculate, and you can guess, and all that stuff. I signed up to be a public figure. You can say anything you want to me: good, bad, or indifferent. At the same time, there are real people behind here, and when people are now taking this to my former girlfriend and doing things like that… She didn’t sign up to be a public figure. So that’s all out of bounds. You gotta respect that boundary. You gotta realize that there’s a potential to hurt real people when you’re doing things like that. And in that case, please, bring anything you want, any questions, or anything; bring it to me. I might not answer it; I might answer it. But the bottom line is I signed up for that. She did not. Let’s respect that boundary, okay? Deal? Thank you!”