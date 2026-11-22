WWE is set to hold its 40th edition of Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

As reported by WrestleTix, a total of 32,171 tickets have been sold for the event, with 2,502 of those tickets sold since Thursday. This increase in sales follows WWE legend The Rock’s announcement earlier in the week that he will be appearing at Survivor Series. The report also noted there are 47,002 total seats available; however, the current setup accommodates only 35,708. The cheapest ticket is priced at $74.25, and there are 1,133 tickets available on the resale market.

In comparison, WWE sold 45,644 tickets for last year’s Survivor Series: WarGames, held at Petco Park in San Diego, California. With The Rock confirmed to appear at the November 28 event, ticket sales are expected to rise in the coming days.

This year’s Survivor Series will feature a main event: a Men’s WarGames Match where The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa) will face off against 946 (Royce Keys, Cruz Montana, Carmelo Hayes, Lucien Price, and Bronco Nima). Additionally, the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match will return, with Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, LA Knight, Je’Von Evans, and one TBD) competing against Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, and one TBD).