AEW star Daniel Garcia, a member of The Death Riders, sustained an arm injury during Saturday’s Collision episode while competing in his Continental Classic Blue League match against Brody King. The match ended due to referee stoppage, and commentator Tony Schiavone later revealed that Garcia had injured his arm.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has since provided an update on the situation. According to Johnson, Garcia is reported to be okay. However, it remains unclear whether the arm injury will sideline Garcia.