AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently announced that Red Velvet has not been cleared to compete at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event on December 4th, resulting in the vacating of the ROH Women’s Television Title.

According to PWInsider.com, Velvet is not expected to return to action for a significant period, with a potential comeback not anticipated until 2027. However, no specific timetable has been provided for her return. The reasons Velvet was not medically cleared to compete at ROH Final Battle have not been disclosed.

Velvet’s title reign ended at 351 days. She won the championship from AEW Women’s World Champion Mercedes Moné at ROH Final Battle on December 5th, 2025. This was her second reign as champion. Her last match took place at 1FW Rebel Heart on September 9th, where she defended the title against Remi Reade. A tournament is currently being held to determine the next champion, with the finals scheduled for Final Battle.