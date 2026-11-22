Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision featured two matches from the Blue League and one from the Gold League as part of this year’s Continental Classic Tournament.

In the opening match, “The Jet” Kevin Night from the Don Callis Family defeated “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa in a Gold League matchup. The second match saw Brody King defeat Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders via referee stoppage in a Blue League contest. In the main event, “Switchblade” Jay White from The Cut triumphed over Ricochet from The Demand by choking him out in another Blue League match.

The finals of the AEW Continental Classic are set to take place at Worlds End on December 19, with additional matches continuing in upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite and Collision.

Here are the updated standings of the tournament:

Blue League

– Bandido (1-0-0, 3 points)

– Brody King (1-0-0, 3 points)

– “Switchblade” Jay White (1-0-0, 3 points)

– “Hangman” Adam Page (0-1-0, 0 points)

– Daniel Garcia (0-1-0, 0 points)

– Ricochet (0-1-0, 0 points)

Gold League

– “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy (1-0-0, 3 points)

– Nick Wayne (1-0-0, 3 points)

– “The Jet” Kevin Knight (1-0-0, 3 points)

– “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa (0-1-0, 0 points)

– “Speedball” Mike Bailey (0-1-0, 0 points)

– AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley (0-1-0, 0 points)