WWE United States Champion Trick Williams appeared on Double Coverage to discuss various topics, including which star or legend from any era he would like to face.

Williams said, “Of all time? I’m going — I’m going The Rock. Like, the Rock is the guy who made me really say, ‘Okay, I’m going to wrestle now; I want to feel something like this.’ Don’t want to bite his swag, I’m not going to steal his catchphrases. That’s corny. But like, man, the way he had control, the way he could make the people feel something. The aura, the swag, the way he represented culture. It was a culture movement, just as much as it was great for wrestling. I always wanted something like that. Yeah, to me, I think The Rock is one of the greatest to ever do it.”

On being a leader of the current generation:

“Yeah. I think, absolutely. Because I remember how it felt being a young kid and watching, you know what I mean? Like, how much all these things actually help you develop into who you are. And it was the culture icons, the people who you went to school the next day talking about. I mean, it made you walk a little bit up higher like, ‘Man, I want to — I’m The Rock, I’m Stone Cold Steve Austin. And you know, just having that visualization of what greatness looks like to you kind of helps you as a young man, a young woman, find your way through life alongside your family and everything like that. But yeah, as an entertainer, it’s very important to represent yourself the right way.”

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