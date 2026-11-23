WWE has announced the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, taking place at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. This episode will serve as the go-home show for Survivor Series: WarGames.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 PM ET (3 PM PT).

WWE Intercontinental Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page will defend his title against AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fénix. Additionally, “The Role Model” Bayley and “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer will team up against two members of Fatal Influence, which includes WWE Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne, along with Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

Cody Rhodes, known as “The American Nightmare,” is set to reveal the final member of Team USA. After CM Punk and Rhodes decided to include Trick Williams as their fifth member, Williams was attacked by Damian Priest and has since been ruled out of the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match. Earlier, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan declined their invitation to join the team.

Also featured on the show is a singles match between Sol Ruca and Lyra Valkyria. Furthermore, World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns of The Bloodline, 2026 King of the Ring “The Ruler” Oba Femi, and members of The Judgment Day—including Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio—are all set to appear. This episode will help build anticipation for Survivor Series: WarGames.

Please note that the time change is due to WWE hosting a live episode of RAW, followed by a SmackDown taping in Kansas.

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