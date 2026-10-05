Monday, October 5, 2026
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Backstage Update On Ivy Nile’s WWE Status

By
Phil Johnson
-
Ivy Nile
Ivy Nile | WWE

A new update has emerged regarding Ivy Nile’s status with WWE.

According to Fightful Select, there has been no significant change regarding Nile’s standing with the company.

Nile remains listed as an active talent on WWE’s official roster and is currently advertised to appear on Tuesday night’s episode of NXT.

The update comes amid questions surrounding Nile’s status, but there is currently no indication that she has departed WWE.

Nile has been with WWE since 2020 and initially emerged as part of the Diamond Mine faction in NXT before eventually moving to the main roster.

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