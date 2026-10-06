Scotty 2 Hotty Opens Up About His Real-Life Relationship With Grandmaster Sexay

Former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty has opened up about his relationship with Grandmaster Sexay away from the cameras during their time together as Too Cool.

Scott Garland and Brian Lawler became one of WWE’s most popular acts during the Attitude Era, but Garland revealed that their on-screen chemistry did not translate into a particularly close relationship behind the scenes.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Garland explained that the two sometimes barely spoke before matches despite immediately clicking once they stepped through the curtain.

“We really weren’t. Thankfully, towards the end of his life, we got closer, and literally one of the last texts he sent me was a picture of his son who was wrestling in school, like amateur-style wrestling at the time. So we had gotten to that point where we shared information about our kids because for a long time there were times we wouldn’t even barely talk before we went to the ring, but as soon as we went through that curtain, again, it was magic.

We just had different lifestyles. I think everybody knows, it’s not a secret Brian went down a bad road and fell into the drugs and the alcohol, going out and the clubs, and that was never my lifestyle. I don’t drink. I don’t do drugs. I was never a club guy. I feel like Brian, sadly, as it is to say, I feel like Brian liked Grandmaster Sexy better than he liked Brian Lawler.

There’s people who fall into that. I see that, and that’s what I always try to tell people: don’t ever believe that you’re that character. It’s okay to embrace it. People are going to treat you better. They’re going to give you free meals when you go into restaurants, and they’re going to treat you better, which is cool. Don’t get me wrong, but it’s not real. Some people just get so caught up into it. It’s sad, and I think I was always able to separate the two. I always love Scotty 2 Hotty, but I’m Scott Garland, and I always try to remember that.”

Despite their different lifestyles, Garland said he was grateful that he and Lawler grew closer toward the end of Lawler’s life, reaching a point where they would share updates about their children with one another.

Lawler died in July 2018 at the age of 46.