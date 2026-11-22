It’s not uncommon for art to imitate life in the professional wrestling business, the over-the-top spectacle where the heroes battle the villains to compete for a championship or to settle a personal score. As much as the pyro and ballyhoo are used to enhance the perception of larger-than-life superstars in an industry that originated from the carnival circuit, it becomes much easier for an audience to connect with a performer when there’s a level of authenticity to the presentation.

Famously, the late William Moody was a real-life mortician years before he became the on-screen manager of “The Dead Man” as Paul Bearer. Nothing against the legendary manager’s early roles, but his time as Percy Pringle III, the blonde-haired tribute act to Bobby Heenan, alongside a young Rick Rude, or a rookie named Texas Red before he was “The Reaper,” pale in comparison to his time as the high-pitched funeral home attendant. In a more modern example, The Briscoe Brothers, the late Jay, and his brother Mark were legitimate chicken farmers on their family’s farm in Sandy Fork, Delaware when they weren’t wrestling on television.

On the local scene in Pittsburgh, “The Gavel” David Lawless, who hung up his boots after a very accomplished in-ring career last year, is actually a legitimate, practicing lawyer in the state of Pennsylvania. It’s ironic that when he wasn’t putting the boots to opponents in the ring as a devious villain, he was an advocate for those that needed help in litigation.

Of course, the irony is part of the unique genre of sports entertainment as well. Sometimes, the guy that breaks all of the rules in the sport is actually a gentleman outside of it. But, that illusion and not quite knowing for sure is part of the fun, isn’t it? Abdullah The Butcher made fans literally around the globe run in fear for decades. In reality, he wasn’t from the Sudan, but rather a Canadian judo practitioner. Larry Shreve doesn’t sound quite as menacing on the marquee.

While not quite as bloodthirsty as Abby, the western Pennsylvania scene does have an ironic example of the squared circle as far as its conflicting nature. There’s a youngster that will beat people up during the weekends, but patch them up during the week.

Micky Morris is a pesky, outlandish college jock that can’t help but antagonize an audience. He’s underhanded, shady, and obnoxious. The in-ring persona is quite the contrast to the real-life Nick Williams.

Micky Morris was too busy playing beer pong and intramural softball to go to class, whereas Nick Williams earned a Bachelor’s degree from Carlow University’s four-year nursing program. Micky might’ve spent hours playing the new release from the Grand Theft Auto franchise in Vice City, but when Nick Williams was at Carlow, it wasn’t uncommon for him to spend several hours a day in the library, studying for a few different examines hr had scheduled on any given week. Micky Morris is the pro wrestling persona that he had back story written for the large-than-life world of sports entertainment. Nick had the reality of the actual written answers for how to address and treat those in need in emergency situations.

“Nursing school is hard in general, and Carlow is no different. While the content we were learning was difficult, the hardest part was balancing all of the assignments and exams, and staying on top of everything. We would have exams often, usually every two weeks in nursing classes and some weeks we had multiple exams a week on top of other assignments we’d have for our classes. There was some cool stuff that I would learn in our lectures especially when it came to the brain, but I enjoyed the hands on learning more. We did our clinical at hospitals all around Pittsburgh so I got to see a lot of different things throughout school,” Williams explained.

After he toured through the medical establishments of a region known for its advancements in the field, he soon learned that there was another genre in the Pittsburgh area that had an extensive history as well, the squared circle of the steel city..

As much as it’s an ironic dichotomy that he’s a rule breaker on the weekends, and a public servant during normal business hours, the story that brought Nick Williams to this crossroads in his life was very typical. He fell in love with professional wrestling as a youngster and often thought about what it could be like to climb in the ring one day himself to emulate his on-screen idols. He toyed with the idea of learning the grappling arts when he was in high school, but with his aspirations in the medical field, he put his education first, earning the previously mentioned degree at Carlow. After the pressure of college concluded, the enthusiasm that he had for sports entertainment hadn’t diminished. So, just like he did for his medical training, he found a place where he could learn the craft of professional wrestling. 880 Wrestling, an organization named as a nod to its original location in New Kensington, a city just northeast of Pittsburgh, became a place where many aspiring hopefuls transformed themselves into quality pros through not only the group’s training facility, but also its weekly live cards, as well as monthly signature events.

“After I graduated from Carlow and started working, i found 880 and eventually after some time, started training there in early 2025. I started training 2-3 times a week so I could learn as much as I could. The best way i can compare it to my nursing training was I learned both by doing, with getting in the ring at wrestling practice and having clinical for nursing,” he explained.

It wasn’t uncommon for Nick to bandage an arm while he was on a shift a work before he practiced arm bars at the 880 venue. Still, dedication to any venture brings with it similar situations so there was some common ground between the balancing act of working as a nurse while learning to be a wrestler. Nick’s usually work schedule sees him work a 12-hour shift three times a week, leaving him four days to sleep, do laundry, and pursue the grappling arts.

“Balancing nursing and wrestling can be tricky, but I’m able to tell them the days I prefer to work, which helps a lot when it comes to planning work days around wrestling practice and shows. I try to keep at least one day a week off for practice and Thursdays for the weekly show. My schedule changes week to week, but when it comes to wrestling, those are two things I try to keep,” Nick commented.

Nick has spent 2026 developing his persona and in-ring skill set in front of live crowds. With less than a full year of experience under his belt, he has already begun to pick up on the nuances and finer points on the industry. He found his place in 880 alongside his Department of Jocks stablemates, Jim Fridge and Dev Swayze, a pair of young grapplers that are also in their formative years in the business The troublesome trio blend their ideas and concepts, allowing Nick to add more variety to his presentation as he gains valuable experience.



“Working with The Department Of Jocks has been very fun. It kind of happened on accident and I was thrown into it. Tt has been an absolute blast working with them, I’ve learned a lot as they have more experience than me and we always have fun coming up with spots or ideas on how we can work together,” Williams commented.“Nick is the future of our group. Me and Dev saw him one day at the shop when he was supposed to do something else and asked him if he wanted to be a part of what we were doing in the DOJ. It’s been great ever since,” added Jim Fridge.

Only in his early-20s, Nick has big goals for his career. He has spent two years as apart of the Neuro-ICU team, which he cites as a major learning experience for patients that need specialized care. He aspires to go to grad school and potential teach nursing to future students down the road. With such a serious profession and the importance that the care has on the health of the patients, Nick takes more of a relaxed viewpoint on his aspirations as a wrestler since it’s a way for him to decompress from some of the stressful responsibilities of life with the chance to entertain an audience.

“I really just want to have fun with it and see where it goes,” he concluded.

For more information about Nick, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100044223368175

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

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