Amidst the FAA grounding of all flights, an order that rarely occurs and hadn’t happened since 2023, it was probably a small miracle that the entire line-up for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view made it to their destination in Phoenix, Arizona for the event. The domino effect of so many delays caused numerous commercial flights to be cancelled and there were still many travelers being rerouted the day after the PPV.

Considering some of the content of the pay-per-view, it might’ve been better if some of the roster stayed in Poughkeepsie.

The broadcast went just over the five-hour mark for the main card, and I have to be completely honest, I don’t think there’s any reason for a pro wrestling show, even the Tokyo Dome or Wrestlemania to go that long. It’s simply too long to sit through and the viewing experience becomes a chore rather than enjoyable. If the AEW “sickos” or die hard audience think that they are going a better value for their PPV dollar then good for them, but in my view, the extended runtime hindered the overall presentation. Because of that, I’m going to attempt to write this review in a condensed form to try to prevent it from getting too lengthy. There was too much endless overkill for the finer points of most of the individual segments to be analyzed anyway.

The show opened with Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Copeland, and while I understand that the entire point of a pay-per-view bout is to hype it as much as possible to sell the show (although, that might not matter to Tony Khan), this match-up was either put together on too short of a notice, or the narrative of a collision of generational stars wasn’t translated properly. It was implied rather than directly sold so this came off as lukewarm rather than a segment with any sizzle. What they did in the match was fine, as they are capable pros, but the pace was so slow, almost similar to the Cody Rhodes/Randy Orton contest from last week, that it became sluggish more than once. The stalling and blatant snail’s pace kept this from getting into second gear. Listen, Copeland is in his 50s, he can still go, but nobody is expecting a prime Edge in 2026. For Okada to continue to mail it in would be offensive with the amount of cash that he’s paid, but with the way that Tony gives away money (more on that later), you have to give Okada credit for continuing to skate to easy paydays. Okada got the win.

The tag match was solid in the sense that The Young Bucks shined Doyle and Davis as monsters, but when it turned into a 20-minute exhibition of every tag high spot in the book, the set up to make their opponents look good lost its luster. Clearly, all of the power moves did nothing if The Young Bucks can still soar though the air throughout the duration of the contest. This is also where Tony Khan’s paint-by-numbers approach exposes a lack of booking skill. When every title match is given the standard 20 minutes on the show, it tells the audience that nothing at the 10-minute mark matters because it’s not the finish. In fact, the fans don’t have to be invested for any near fall until around twenty minutes because it’s been established that everyone will kick out before that time frame of the segment. The Young Bucks got the win to retain the championships, but this was a peak example of how overkill can limit the effectiveness of the drama of a segment. The former Creed Brothers made their surprise debut, and given the way that they faded into the background of WWE, it’s not as though they have any star power to bring to AEW. This isn’t to say that they don’t have anything to offer, but with how bloated the roster already is, it’s comical that more wrestlers are added.

Speaking of overkill, the trios Texas Death Match might be the most egregious example of overkill, nonsense, and counter productivity in the history of the company, which covers a lot of ground. This was 40 minutes of pure garbage wrestling that did nothing but devalue the legitimate risks the performs take on the cards, and limited the drawing power of anyone involved in this six man tag match. There was too much nonsense to review between the barbed wire, tacks, tables, and the amount of blood. However, some of the most ridiculous stuff still stands out. The exploding glove jumps the shark, what is it? Why would it explode? It’s just dumb and it insults the intelligence of the viewers. The same can be said for the barbed wire trombone. These guys are going to bleed buckets, but hey we have to work in that comedy spot to lighten the mood of the grudge match, right?

The blood-drinking spot was absolutely disgusting and offers nothing to the company. I know that it was a reference to when Hangman Page did the same thing a few years ago, but it was gross then and it’s gross now. Who exactly is supposed to want to watch something like that? From a business perspective of a national promotion, what sponsors are going to want to be associated with that? Yes, I understand that there were times in the history of the sport that a heel would “bite the bloody forehead” like Freddie Blassie in Japan, or Abdullah The Butcher in Puerto Rico, but the difference is, that was a work. When Adam Page makes sure he slices his head deep enough to get literally a stream of blood so that Swerve can actually drink it, they’ve lost the plot of pro wrestling. Stuff like this would be embarrassing to show people that aren’t familiar with AEW or modern pro wrestling. Speaking of sports entertainment being a work, the fact that these two were actually using a staple gun on one another just so that the camera can zoom in to show that “this is real” is almost perverse. When you show the audience that they are using real staples, you can’t ever try to work the staple gun again. This is literally the stuff that death matches on the independent scene use to get noticed, and it certainly hasn’t propelled any of those groups to the next level for a reason. The troupes of the independent circuit are on the independent circuit for a reason since it narrows the audience for that product. Adam Page and Swerve are talented performers, but they’ve reduced themselves to the geeks that bite the heads off of chickens to get people to look at hem at the carnival.

At one point, Austin Creed yelled to the audience, “we’re supposed to be here,” as if skewers to the head or getting hit with light tubes in some form of “street cred” for them in AEW. If this type of nonsense is the alternative, Kofi and Creed should take some advice from Okada. This type of match actually minimized their star power and the value that they have as assets for the organization. The entire point of signing a former WWE name is based on the fact that fans know who it is, and thus the audience that knows them might sample the AEW product. What New Day fan is going to watch Kofi and Xavier Woods do this type of stuff and actually want to follow AEW? Swerve and The New Level won the titles, but this segment was an immeasurable dumpster fire.

Nothing against either of the teams in the AEW Women’s Tag Team match, but after 40 minutes of car crashes and blood-drinking, they were put in a no-win situation to have to follow it so most of what they did in this segment didn’t matter. Wrathlander won the belts.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the National championship was more or less a reset of sorts for the card, and it was one of the better matches on the show, mostly because it avoided many of the pitfalls that were seen on the rest of the line-up. I don’t think they needed to venture outside of the ring for any of this, but that’s often par for the course for AEW. This two had a technical bout that involved physical, hard-hitting action that emphasized what they did rather than minimize it. Also, par for the course, the segment was given twenty minutes, but in this case, that was a positive. Dragunov won the title. Mercedes Mone vs. Marina Shafir was in the same category, they didn’t need to go to the floor, but it was a quality bout that spotlighted their strengths without minimizing itself to car crashes or silly risks. It wasn’t perfect, but it was one of the better matches that Marina Shafir has had in the company. Mercedes looked like an in-ring general, making her opponent look stronger in the process, rather than someone that was trying to find herself, which was the case for the majority of her tenure since she arrived in AEW nearly three years ago. Mone got the victory, but Marina Shafir made a lot of progress in this bout in terms of truly establishing her character. As mentioned, these two bouts stand out because they avoided most of the mistakes of the rest of the card, and there should be a booking lesson with that.

I’m not going to parse details on the 40-minute Anarchy in the Arena match. It was a lesser version of Blood and Guts that was on free television the week prior, and it wasn’t nearly as effective as it would’ve been otherwise if there wasn’t the blood bath in the trios match earlier in the night. There was no reason that both of those matches were booked on the same card. The Cut won the match.

The main event was essentially what you’ve expect it to be, specifically on this show. It was quality, but it was overkill and it was too long. Don’t get me wrong, Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher are tremendous performers, but you must keep in mind that this match started after midnight and they event finished just after 1 AM by the time the credits rolled. Nearly four and a half hours into a pay-per-view isn’t the time for the extended epic Tokyo Dome match. It’s mind-boggling that there were three matches on this card that went to the 40-minute mark, that’s counterproductive, particularly in the big picture. By this point, I was looking forward to the end of the match so that I could go to sleep. When the viewing experience becomes a chore, it diminishes the overall quality of the pay-per-view. Everything these guys did was solid, but the circumstances of the segment took away from the presentation. Ospreay retained the champion.

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

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