WWE is celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Rock’s debut with the release of a special limited-edition Intercontinental Championship replica belt through WWE Shop.

The collectible honors The Rock’s first championship victory in WWE and is priced at $700, with only 100 units being produced.

The commemorative title is part of WWE’s Signature Series collection and features a design inspired by The Rock’s early career, including his first Intercontinental Championship victory in 1997.

According to the official WWE Shop description, the replica features zinc alloy championship plates, 30 cubic zirconia stones, and a polyurethane leather strap.

The product description reads:

“Before he was The People’s Champion, The Rock laid the foundation for his meteoric rise by capturing the Intercontinental Championship, a pivotal moment now immortalized in this 30 Years Limited-Edition Signature Series Intercontinental Championship Replica Title Belt. This rare collectible, one of only 100 produced, commemorates his initial 1997 title victory with exquisite zinc alloy plates and 30 cubic zirconia stones that radiate with the same charisma as The Great One. The polyurethane leather strap and intricate detailing make this a guaran-damn-teed showstopper for any collection, so secure this monumental piece of sports entertainment history before it’s gone forever.”

The release comes as WWE commemorates three decades since The Rock made his in-ring debut at Survivor Series on November 17, 1996, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Competing under the name Rocky Maivia, the future WWE Champion made an immediate impact by emerging as the sole survivor for his team in a traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match.

He went on to capture his first Intercontinental Championship in February 1997, marking an important milestone in his rise to becoming one of WWE’s biggest stars.

WWE has also announced plans to celebrate The Rock’s 30-year milestone on its programming in the lead-up to Survivor Series: WarGames 2026, scheduled for November 28 in Houston, Texas.

With just 100 replicas being produced, the $700 championship belt is being marketed as an exclusive collectible for fans of The Great One.