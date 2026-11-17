TNA Wrestling star Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade in WWE, has praised CM Punk and Mustafa Ali for their continued guidance and support throughout her professional wrestling career.

During a recent appearance on Women’s Wrestling Talk, the 25-year-old discussed the influence both veterans have had on her development, explaining that their advice extends beyond what happens inside the ring.

Black revealed that Punk and Ali remain available whenever she needs assistance with match preparation, evaluating specific moves, or developing promotional material.

“They are always there if I need help with a match or asking if this move will look good here or what I should say in this promo,” Black said. “I can always go to them for that. I am so grateful for that.”

While their wrestling experience has been valuable, Black explained that one of the most important lessons she has learned from both performers involves maintaining confidence in her own identity.

She credited Punk and Ali for encouraging her to remain authentic rather than allowing outside opinions to influence her decisions.

“But more so, I know that if I need a reminder of who I am, they’ll be there to tell me because they are the two guys they are, who they are,” Black continued. “They don’t care what people think. They are unapologetically them and I think it shows and it translates, and those are two extremely successful guys.”

Black also praised both wrestlers for their talent and understanding of the professional wrestling industry, highlighting the value of having experienced performers she can turn to for guidance.

The former Cora Jade spent approximately four years with WWE between 2021 and 2025, primarily competing on the NXT brand.

Following her WWE departure, Black briefly stepped away from professional wrestling before returning to the ring and joining TNA Wrestling in 2026.

Now competing under her Elayna Black ring name, she continues to establish herself outside WWE while drawing on the experience and advice of two established names in the industry.

Her comments highlight the importance of mentorship in professional wrestling, particularly for younger performers navigating career changes and developing their identities.