Chelsea Green Praises Saudi Arabian Fans Following WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has reflected on her experience competing against Liv Morgan at Crown Jewel 2026, offering high praise for the Saudi Arabian crowd and describing the atmosphere as one of her favorites.

During an interview with Good Karma Wrestling, Green discussed the experience of performing in Saudi Arabia, including the unique ring attire worn by WWE’s female Superstars and the uncertainty surrounding how audiences might respond to their matches.

Green explained that while the women enjoy designing and wearing their special outfits for events in Saudi Arabia, they cannot always predict the reception they will receive from fans. “We love going to Saudi Arabia and putting on those one-piece outfits. The girls love wearing them, love designing them, love performing in them, but we never know how the fans are going to react as females in the ring.

This is one of my favorite crowds, specifically this crowd at Crown Jewel. They were hot from start to finish. They were singing everyone’s songs and reacting to my entire match.”

Green was particularly impressed by the audience’s enthusiasm during her match against Morgan, noting that the fans remained engaged throughout the contest and provided the reactions both competitors had hoped for. “My entire match, they were giving Liv and me what we wanted, and that’s special. I have no notes on the Saudi Arabian crowd at Crown Jewel. I would, in fact, go back and do it over again.”

The former WWE Women’s United States Champion’s comments highlight the importance of crowd participation to performers, particularly during major international premium live events.

For Green, the atmosphere at Crown Jewel stood out not only because of the audience’s energy but also because of how consistently fans responded to the action and the Superstars involved.

Her remarks also make it clear that she would welcome another opportunity to perform in Saudi Arabia, with the experience leaving a positive impression on her.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 took place on November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, featuring several major matches as part of the company’s ongoing international premium live event schedule.