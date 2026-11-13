Former WWE Star Arrested Again

Former WWE Superstar Chad Wicks, best known to wrestling fans as Chad Dick, has reportedly been arrested again in Iowa, marking another legal issue for the former SmackDown performer.

According to PWInsider, Wicks was taken into custody on Thursday, November 12, 2026, and booked into the Winnebago County Jail in Forest City, Iowa, at approximately 4:57 p.m. local time.

The arrest reportedly stems from an allegation that Wicks was driving while his license was suspended. He remained in custody at the time of the report, although his current release status has not been independently confirmed.

The latest incident follows multiple previous arrests involving the former WWE wrestler in recent months.

On November 4, Wicks was arrested by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office on multiple counts of failure to appear in court. He was subsequently released on November 5 after posting a $1,200 bond.

Before that, Wicks was arrested in September in connection with a reported detox-related incident. He was eventually released on bond following that arrest.

The latest arrest adds to the former wrestler’s recent legal difficulties, although the specific circumstances surrounding the new allegation and any upcoming court proceedings have not been detailed.

Wicks is best remembered for his brief WWE run as Chad Dick, one-half of the tag team known as The Dicks alongside James Dick, portrayed by James Wiley.

The duo appeared on WWE SmackDown during the mid-2000s, competing in the company’s tag team division before departing WWE.

As of this writing, no additional information has been provided regarding a potential court date or the outcome of the latest charge.

The allegations remain subject to legal proceedings, and an arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.