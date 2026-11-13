Finn Bálor And Gunther Set To Face Off On WWE SmackDown

WWE has officially announced a major singles match for the November 13, 2026, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, with Finn Balor set to face Gunther as their ongoing rivalry continues.

The showdown will see Balor go one-on-one with the man known as “The Career Killer,” following weeks of tension between the two WWE Superstars.

Their rivalry intensified during the October 30 episode of SmackDown when Balor brought back his sinister “Demon” persona and launched an attack on Gunther, signaling that their issues were far from over.

The two were originally expected to meet at WWE Crown Jewel 2026, which took place on November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, reports indicated that Gunther declined to travel to Saudi Arabia, resulting in WWE reportedly removing the planned match from the premium live event.

With their Crown Jewel encounter no longer taking place, WWE has now scheduled the match for the November 13 episode of SmackDown.

The return of Balor’s Demon persona has added another dimension to the rivalry, particularly given Gunther’s reputation as one of WWE’s most dominant and physically imposing competitors.

In addition to Balor vs. Gunther, tonight’s SmackDown will feature an appearance by John Cena as WWE continues its programming following Crown Jewel.

Tiffany Stratton is also scheduled to appear after successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract at Crown Jewel to capture the WWE Women’s Championship.

With a major singles showdown, Cena’s appearance, and Stratton’s championship victory among the featured storylines, WWE has several significant developments lined up for the November 13 broadcast.

It remains to be seen whether Balor and Gunther will settle their differences in the ring or whether their confrontation will lead to another chapter in their rivalry.