Cody Rhodes Reveals He’s Trying To Form A New WWE Faction

Cody Rhodes has revealed that he is actively working toward putting together a new group on WWE television, suggesting that he has already dropped several hints about his plans.

“The American Nightmare” has spent much of his current WWE run competing as a singles star, establishing himself as one of the company’s biggest attractions and capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship multiple times.

However, Rhodes appears interested in changing that approach by surrounding himself with additional talent, potentially introducing a new faction to WWE programming.

During a recent episode of his What Do You Want To Talk About? podcast, Rhodes discussed his efforts to assemble a group and admitted that he believed he had already teased the idea on several occasions.

“It’s no secret that I’m actively trying to maybe get a little bit of a group on TV. Maybe it is a secret. I thought I’ve easter egg’d it multiple times, but I’m not doing it hard enough,” Rhodes said.

Although Rhodes did not reveal which wrestlers he would like to recruit, his comments suggest that the idea is something he has been pursuing rather than simply considering as a possibility.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion also indicated that he has attempted to leave clues for viewers, although he acknowledged that those hints may have been too subtle for fans to recognize.

Rhodes has previously been associated with factions throughout his wrestling career, including his time with The Legacy in WWE alongside Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase Jr. However, his current run has largely focused on his individual pursuit of championship success and rivalries with some of the company’s biggest names.

While there is no confirmation that WWE has approved or finalized plans for a new faction, Rhodes will soon be teaming with several familiar faces as part of an upcoming premium live event.

He is scheduled to captain Team USA at WWE Survivor Series 2026 on November 28 in Houston, Texas, joining forces with CM Punk and Je’Von Evans against Team Mexico.

That alliance has been announced for Survivor Series, but there is currently no indication that Punk or Evans are among the wrestlers Rhodes has in mind for his proposed group.

For now, the identities of any potential faction members remain unknown, as does whether Rhodes’ efforts will ultimately result in a new stable appearing on WWE television.

Nevertheless, his latest comments suggest that fans may want to pay closer attention to his upcoming appearances for possible clues about what he has planned.