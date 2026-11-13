Bruce Prichard Shares Emotional Message Following Death Of Close Friend

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard has shared an emotional message on social media following the death of a close friend, encouraging people to appreciate life and focus on what truly matters.

Prichard, who co-hosts the popular Something to Wrestle podcast with Conrad Thompson, rarely posts on social media. However, on Friday morning, November 13, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a personal message about loss, negativity, and the importance of appreciating the people around us. “You know what. We are all just human beings. Chill out. There are things in this world more important than social media. Life is fragile. When you lose family and friends, there really is little comfort. Stop with the noise and negativity. Appreciate life and what it delivers.”

Although Prichard did not identify anyone in his original post, Thompson subsequently provided context, revealing that Prichard was mourning the death of longtime friend Rob Taylor.

Taylor, who was associated with RG Taylor & Associates, had been a close friend of Prichard’s for approximately four decades. Longtime listeners of Something to Wrestle may recognize the company from its mesothelioma advertisements featured on the podcast.

Thompson explained that Taylor passed away on Thursday, November 12, and described the close relationship he shared with Prichard. “Longtime listeners may remember the mesothelioma ads from RG Taylor & Associates. That was one of Bruce’s nearest and dearest friends for the last 40 years, Rob Taylor. Sadly, Rob passed away yesterday. He was a titan in his field, a man about town in Houston, and Bruce loved him beyond words. Bruce has to be devastated by this loss. Rob was more than just his friend, he was family.”

Thompson’s comments highlighted the personal significance of the loss, describing Taylor as someone Prichard considered family rather than simply a longtime friend.

Prichard has been involved in professional wrestling for decades and remains an influential figure behind the scenes in WWE. Through Something to Wrestle, he has also shared numerous stories about his career and relationships within the industry.

His latest message, however, was focused on something far more personal than wrestling, reminding followers that life is fragile and that relationships with family and friends are more important than online arguments and negativity.

Our condolences go out to Bruce Prichard, as well as Rob Taylor’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.