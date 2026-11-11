Cody Rhodes Addresses Potential Heel Turn And Alliance With Paul Heyman

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has addressed the possibility of turning heel, including the intriguing idea of aligning himself with Paul Heyman.

During an appearance on ESPN’s UNSPORTSMANLIKE, Rhodes discussed his current position as one of WWE’s leading babyfaces and whether he would consider embracing a more villainous character in the future.

When asked about potentially joining forces with Heyman, Rhodes acknowledged their personal connection, which dates back to Heyman’s relationship with his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

The American Nightmare revealed that Heyman recently appeared on his podcast, with the episode expected to air shortly after Thanksgiving. Rhodes explained that their conversation explored the history of their relationship and the sense of loyalty that exists between them. “Very interesting. I have a unique relationship with Mr. Heyman because of his relationship with my dad. He actually just came on my podcast. It’s going to air, I think, the week after Thanksgiving. But there’s more exposition in that because why we get along. He has a really unique relationship and reputation in sports entertainment and pro wrestling. On the podcast, we talked a lot about why that is, and there’s a sense of loyalty. I’m really open. That’s the biggest thing that I tell people all the time. You’re going to make that shift and go heel or stay babyface, whatever it is, whatever’s best for WWE. But we are starting to get into an area where if you think I’m a heel, then I’m already a heel. If you think I’m a heel, you know? And I’m not trying to make it so that you can’t get what you want, but if you think I’m a heel, I might already be a heel because we have a whole other side of it that doesn’t think that.”

Rhodes went on to explain that audience reactions have become increasingly difficult to predict, particularly when he attempts to display a more aggressive side of his character.

As an example, he recalled recently telling fans how much he enjoyed punting Randy Orton, expecting the admission to generate boos. Instead, the crowd responded positively despite his attempt to deliver the line with a more sinister tone. “A prime example: I went out there the other night. I said I loved punting Randy Orton. I loved it. And I tried to put a little growl in it. ‘I loved it!’ And they just cheered. I thought, ‘Oh, I thought they were going to boo.’ So you can’t—you know, that’s the beautiful thing about our fans. There’s no wrong way to be a fan. You can’t guess which direction.”

Although Rhodes made it clear that he remains open to whatever direction WWE believes is best for his character, he also acknowledged that turning heel would significantly change his current role within the company.

The former Royal Rumble winner suggested that an alliance with Heyman, or another major character shift, could bring new opportunities while potentially sacrificing aspects of his current presentation that have helped establish his connection with fans. “To hit it on the head a little more specifically, if something like Heyman or someone else, me as a heel would take a lot away from what I currently do. And it would probably add in its own way. I don’t want to say we’d—it’s different. I think it looks different than people think.”

Rhodes has been one of WWE’s most prominent babyfaces since returning to the company in 2022, with his pursuit of the world championship and his family’s wrestling legacy becoming central elements of his character.

His comments suggest that while he has not ruled out a heel turn, he believes the distinction between heroes and villains in modern WWE is increasingly shaped by how individual fans interpret a Superstar’s actions.

For now, there has been no indication that Rhodes is preparing to align with Heyman or undergo an immediate character change. However, his willingness to consider a different direction leaves open the possibility of a significant shift in his WWE presentation down the road.