Seth Rollins Shares Relationship Advice For Couples

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has offered some relationship advice to couples, explaining why he believes trying new experiences together can help keep a marriage exciting and prevent relationships from becoming too routine.

During a recent appearance on The Kittle Things alongside his wife, fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, Rollins discussed the importance of maintaining a strong connection with a partner while navigating the challenges of married life.

Rollins initially considered the idea of returning to the basics of a relationship but suggested that exploring something completely new together might be an even better approach. “Back to the basics was the first thing I thought, but now I’m going, well, maybe if you try something new together so that you can have a new experience and have new conversations. I like that. It’s kind of like starting a new skill. It fires new synapses in the brain. So maybe if you try something new together, it’ll reconnect you in a way that, you know, when you’re first getting together, everything’s new. You’re doing everything together. It’s all new, it’s all fresh, it’s all exciting. Then you get into your routine, and for a lot of people, it just becomes monotonous. So maybe, maybe just throwing it out there, try something new together and see if it gets you back in that mode mentally. Do something outside the box.”

Rollins explained that the early stages of a relationship are often filled with excitement because couples are constantly discovering new things about each other and sharing unfamiliar experiences. Over time, however, established routines can make it more difficult to maintain that same sense of excitement.

His suggestion was for couples to break away from their usual habits and explore activities or experiences they haven’t previously shared, potentially creating new opportunities to connect and communicate.

Rollins and Lynch have been married since 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Roux, in December 2020. Both have continued their careers as prominent WWE Superstars while balancing their responsibilities as parents.

The couple have occasionally offered fans glimpses into their personal lives through interviews and public appearances, discussing everything from their wrestling careers to the challenges of raising a family while working in the same industry.

Although their professional lives frequently place them in the spotlight, Rollins’ latest comments focused on a relatable aspect of marriage, emphasizing that making time for new experiences together can help couples rediscover some of the excitement they felt when their relationship first began.