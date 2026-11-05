WWE Reportedly Planning 30th Anniversary Celebration Of The Rock’s Debut

WWE is reportedly preparing a special celebration to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s debut, with commemorative merchandise and a championship title among the items being planned.

November 2026 marks three decades since The Rock made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996, beginning a career that would eventually establish him as one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling history.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, WWE is planning to recognize the milestone with several pieces of commemorative merchandise, including a specially designed championship belt celebrating The Rock’s 30 years with the company.

In addition to the merchandise collection, WWE is reportedly preparing social media campaigns highlighting memorable moments from The Rock’s legendary career. The promotional efforts are expected to look back at his rise from a promising newcomer to one of WWE’s most recognizable and influential performers.

The Rock made his WWE debut on November 17, 1996, at Survivor Series in Madison Square Garden, competing under the name Rocky Maivia. He was introduced as a third-generation Superstar, following in the footsteps of his father, Rocky Johnson, and grandfather, Peter Maivia.

Although his initial character received a mixed response from audiences, Johnson eventually reinvented himself as The Rock, becoming a central figure during WWE’s Attitude Era. His charisma, memorable catchphrases, and rivalries with stars such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, and Mick Foley helped establish him as one of the defining personalities of that generation.

The Rock went on to become a multi-time WWE Champion before achieving major success in Hollywood, while continuing to maintain a connection with the wrestling industry through occasional appearances and storylines.

As of this writing, WWE has not revealed the design, pricing, or release date for the reported anniversary championship belt. There has also been no confirmation that The Rock will make an appearance on WWE television as part of the celebration.

With the anniversary approaching on November 17, additional details regarding WWE’s planned tribute and commemorative merchandise could emerge in the coming weeks.