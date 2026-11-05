Enzo Amore Reportedly Backstage At WWE NXT Amid Growing Return Speculation

Speculation surrounding a potential WWE return for former Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore continues to intensify, with a new report indicating that he was recently backstage at the WWE Performance Center.

According to Fightful Select, Amore was reportedly present at the Performance Center during the November 4 episode of WWE NXT, adding another development to the ongoing discussions about his possible return to the company. TNA Wrestling star Joe Alonzo was also reportedly visiting the facility that evening.

Amore’s name has reportedly been discussed internally within WWE for several months, with initial conversations about a potential comeback emerging in connection with Big Cass’ return to the company. Although a reunion between the former tag team partners has not materialized, there has reportedly been continued interest in bringing Amore back into the WWE fold.

A separate report from Wrestling Headlines recently indicated that multiple individuals within WWE believe Amore is on his way back to the promotion. However, WWE has not officially confirmed his return, and there has been no public announcement regarding a new contract or potential television appearance.

Amore has also reportedly explored opportunities elsewhere in the wrestling industry. Earlier this year, sources within AEW indicated that the former WWE Superstar had tested the waters regarding a possible move to the company, although no agreement was announced.

During his previous WWE run, Amore became a recognizable personality through his partnership with Big Cass, with the duo establishing themselves as a popular act in NXT before moving to the main roster. Amore later competed in WWE’s cruiserweight division, where he captured the Cruiserweight Championship.

His reported presence at the Performance Center is the latest indication that a potential return remains under discussion, although a backstage visit does not necessarily mean that a deal has been finalized.

For now, it remains unclear whether Amore will return to WWE programming, potentially reunite with Big Cass, or pursue another opportunity outside the company.