WWE Planning WrestleMania 43 Date Announcement At Crown Jewel 2026

WWE is reportedly preparing to officially announce the dates for WrestleMania 43 during Crown Jewel weekend in Saudi Arabia, with the company expected to confirm its plans for the 2027 edition of its biggest annual event.

According to a new report, WWE is currently targeting Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, 2027, for WrestleMania 43. The company is reportedly planning to reveal those dates during Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh, although the announcement has not yet been finalized.

Despite concerns surrounding the ongoing conflict in the region, sources familiar with WWE’s plans believe the company still intends to proceed with the announcement as originally scheduled.

One source indicated that WWE is expected to confirm the WrestleMania 43 dates in some capacity during Crown Jewel weekend, although the possibility of postponing the announcement has not been completely ruled out.

WrestleMania 43 is set to take place in Saudi Arabia, marking the first time WWE’s flagship event will be held in the country. The historic occasion will continue the two-night format that has become a staple of WrestleMania in recent years.

The reported April 10 and April 11 dates would also keep WrestleMania within its traditional springtime window, providing WWE with several months to build toward the event following an official announcement.

With Crown Jewel 2026 scheduled for Saturday, November 7, at ANB Arena in Riyadh, the premium live event would provide WWE with a major platform to begin promoting WrestleMania’s Saudi Arabian debut.

As of this writing, WWE has not officially confirmed the April dates, and it remains to be seen whether the announcement will take place during Crown Jewel as currently anticipated.