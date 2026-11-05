WWE Making Major Production Changes For Crown Jewel 2026 In Saudi Arabia

WWE is reportedly implementing significant changes to its production operations for Crown Jewel 2026, with much of the upcoming premium live event set to be produced remotely from the company’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 7, at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, rather than sending its usual full production team overseas, WWE will reportedly rely on a combination of on-site personnel and remote production facilities in the United States.

According to PWInsider, a substantial portion of the Crown Jewel broadcast will be handled from WWE Headquarters, where production and satellite trucks will be stationed to oversee various aspects of the event.

The arrangement will allow WWE personnel based in Stamford to manage the broadcast remotely, reducing the number of employees required to travel to Saudi Arabia while maintaining production capabilities for the premium live event.

Despite the reduced traveling staff, the report notes that WWE will still have a “sizeable” production crew working on-site in Riyadh. Those employees will be responsible for setting up cameras, audio systems, and other equipment necessary to capture the action inside ANB Arena.

The live feeds will then be transmitted back to WWE’s facilities in Connecticut, where the Stamford-based production team will handle the broadcast in much the same way it would if operating directly from the venue.

The reported changes come amid increased attention surrounding WWE’s preparations for Crown Jewel, particularly regarding travel arrangements and employee concerns about the current situation in the Middle East.

As previously reported, WWE has also reportedly offered certain crew members an additional $3,000 in hazard pay to travel to Saudi Arabia, although several employees are said to have declined the trip.

While PWInsider’s report outlines the remote production arrangements, it does not establish whether the changes were made specifically because of those travel concerns.

WWE has continued moving forward with its plans for Crown Jewel, with TKO President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro recently expressing confidence in the event’s safety during an investor call.

The company has not publicly detailed the reported production adjustments, but the arrangement would allow WWE to deliver the international broadcast while relying on fewer personnel physically stationed in Saudi Arabia.

Crown Jewel 2026 remains scheduled for Saturday, November 7, in Riyadh.