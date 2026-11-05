WWE Considered Moving The 2027 Royal Rumble To Super Bowl Weekend

WWE reportedly explored the possibility of moving the 2027 Royal Rumble premium live event to February 20 in an effort to capitalize on additional promotional opportunities surrounding Super Bowl week.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, internal discussions took place about pushing the Royal Rumble back by two weeks, with WWE considering how its relationship with ESPN could provide increased exposure for one of the company’s biggest annual events.

The idea reportedly centered on the Super Bowl airing on ESPN for the first time in 2027. WWE officials considered the possibility of ESPN promoting the Royal Rumble throughout the week leading up to the game, as well as during the network’s Super Bowl Sunday coverage.

Such an arrangement could have provided WWE with a significant promotional opportunity, potentially introducing the Royal Rumble to a broader sports audience through ESPN’s extensive coverage of the NFL’s biggest event.

However, WWE ultimately decided against changing the date after considering several logistical challenges.

One major concern was the impact that moving the Royal Rumble would have on WWE’s existing calendar. Shifting one of the company’s most important premium live events by two weeks would have required substantial adjustments to its scheduling and planning.

Another significant obstacle involved the event’s host city. Phoenix, Arizona, is also scheduled to host NBA All-Star Weekend from February 19 through February 21, creating a potential conflict with the proposed February 20 date.

With the NBA’s annual showcase already bringing considerable attention and activity to Phoenix that weekend, staging the Royal Rumble at the same time would have presented additional logistical complications.

Although WWE reportedly considered the potential benefits of increased ESPN exposure, the scheduling challenges and conflict with NBA All-Star Weekend ultimately led the company to abandon the proposed change.

The report provides an interesting look at WWE’s efforts to explore additional promotional opportunities through ESPN while balancing the logistical demands of its major events.