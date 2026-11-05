Report: WWE Offering Crew Members $3,000 In Hazard Pay For Crown Jewel Trip

WWE is reportedly offering additional financial compensation to crew members traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2026, with some employees said to have declined the trip amid concerns about escalating violence in the Middle East.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, WWE has offered crew members an additional $3,000 in hazard pay to travel to Riyadh for the upcoming premium live event. The reported payment is not something the company typically provides to employees carrying out standard production and event responsibilities.

WrestleVotes reportedly spoke with two WWE employees who confirmed the amount being offered. However, despite the additional compensation, several crew members have reportedly opted against traveling to Saudi Arabia due to concerns about the current situation in the region.

The report comes shortly after TKO President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro addressed WWE’s plans for Crown Jewel during the company’s investor call on Wednesday.

Despite the ongoing regional tensions, Shapiro expressed confidence in the company’s ability to proceed with the event as scheduled, stating that “the risk is extremely minimal.”

Shapiro also indicated that WWE remained committed to moving forward with its plans, describing the company as “all systems go” for the event in Riyadh.

The reported hazard pay arrangement presents an additional perspective on the preparations, suggesting that WWE is taking steps to address employee concerns even as company leadership publicly maintains confidence in the event’s safety.

While some crew members have reportedly declined to make the trip, there has been no indication that those decisions will prevent WWE from proceeding with Crown Jewel.

As of this writing, WWE has not publicly confirmed the reported $3,000 hazard pay arrangement or disclosed how many employees have opted out of traveling.

Crown Jewel 2026 remains scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with WWE continuing its preparations for the premium live event despite the concerns surrounding travel to the region.