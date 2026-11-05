WWE Has Discussed Bringing Iron Survivor Challenge To RAW Or SmackDown

WWE has reportedly considered introducing the Iron Survivor Challenge match to its main roster programming, with renewed questions surrounding the stipulation’s future following the company’s decision to replace NXT Deadline with NXT TLC this December.

The Iron Survivor Challenge has traditionally been one of the signature attractions of NXT Deadline, featuring a unique match format that combines timed entrances, multiple competitors, and a points-based system to determine the winner. However, with Deadline no longer scheduled for this December, speculation has emerged about whether the concept could eventually be featured on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, sources familiar with previous WWE creative discussions indicated that the company has considered bringing the Iron Survivor Challenge to the main roster in the past.

While those conversations have reportedly taken place, there is currently no confirmation that the decision to replace NXT Deadline with NXT TLC has increased the likelihood of the match appearing on Raw or SmackDown.

One source suggested that the stipulation could fit naturally into several ongoing main roster storylines, particularly the current Undisputed WWE Championship picture. The format’s ability to feature multiple competitors while establishing a decisive winner could make it an option for future championship-related storylines.

The Iron Survivor Challenge has become a recognizable part of NXT programming since its introduction, offering a different approach to multi-person matches. Competitors earn points through pinfalls and submissions, while wrestlers who suffer a fall must spend time in a penalty box before returning to the action. The competitor with the most points when the time limit expires is declared the winner.

The reported discussions suggest that WWE has at least explored the possibility of expanding the match concept beyond NXT, although there is no indication that a main roster debut has been approved or scheduled.

For now, the future of the Iron Survivor Challenge remains uncertain, with WWE moving forward with NXT TLC in December and no official announcement regarding when or where the stipulation might return.