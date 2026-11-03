Danhausen Addresses Fan Reaction To His Face Paint Trademark

WWE Superstar Danhausen has addressed renewed discussion surrounding his decision to trademark his signature face paint, making it clear that the move was intended to protect his character rather than pursue legal action against other companies.

The discussion resurfaced after a clip from Danhausen’s previous appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet began circulating on social media. The interview, recorded during his time with AEW, featured Danhausen explaining why he decided to seek legal protection for his distinctive makeup design.

During the original conversation, Danhausen revealed that a Magic: The Gathering trading card had been released featuring artwork resembling his face paint after he had already established the look.

Some fans interpreted the resurfaced comments as suggesting that Danhausen was considering legal action against the popular trading card game. However, Danhausen took to X on Tuesday to dismiss that interpretation, emphasising that his trademark was intended as a protective measure rather than a means of targeting others. “If you’re mad about this, you’re stupid,” Danhausen wrote on X. “This isn’t so Danhausen can Willy nilly try to sue people. It’s literally so no one can yell at Danhausen.”

Danhausen also explained that he is a fan of Magic: The Gathering and that his primary concern was ensuring he would not face legal complications over the use of his own established appearance.

During the original interview, Danhausen claimed that he was the first professional wrestler to trademark his face paint. He also stated that WWE Hall of Famer Sting subsequently worked with the same patent attorney to secure protection for his iconic makeup design.

Danhausen’s recognisable face paint draws inspiration from Pazuzu, the demonic figure associated with the classic horror film The Exorcist, and has become a defining element of his wrestling persona.

The clarification comes after a busy Halloween period for Danhausen on WWE programming.

Following a special YouTube presentation last Tuesday, Danhausen appeared on the October 30 edition of WWE SmackDown, where he summoned Finn Bálor’s “Demon” persona to help fend off an attack from Gunther.

He then served as the host of NXT Halloween Havoc on October 31, continuing his prominent involvement in WWE’s Halloween-themed programming.

While the resurfaced interview prompted questions about his trademark, Danhausen’s latest comments make it clear that his intention was to safeguard his established character and avoid potential disputes over the design, rather than initiate legal action against Magic: The Gathering or its creators.