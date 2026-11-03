The Undertaker Reveals He Made Nearly $15 Million In A Single Year

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has opened up about his financial success, revealing that he became a millionaire at just 27 years old and earned nearly $15 million during his highest-paying year in professional wrestling.

During an interview with social media outlet The School Of Hard Knocks, the WWE legend discussed his career earnings, the sacrifices he made to pursue wrestling, his personal faith and the advice he would offer younger generations.

The conversation began when The Undertaker was asked how old he was when he first became a millionaire. “I was 27.”

When asked how he had achieved that level of financial success at such a young age, The Undertaker responded with his trademark humour. “You heard of the WWE?” After confirming that he was indeed The Undertaker, the legendary performer joked, “I am dead serious.”

The interviewer then asked about his lengthy wrestling career and the most money he had earned in a single year. “Over 30 years,” Undertaker said of his time in wrestling, before revealing that his highest annual earnings were “Just shy of $15 million.”

The discussion then turned to the early stages of his career, including the decision to abandon a college basketball scholarship to pursue professional wrestling.

Undertaker recalled that even his parents questioned the decision, particularly his father, who struggled to understand why he would walk away from a fully funded education. “Oh my God. I left school. I left a full-ride scholarship playing basketball. And I remember my father telling me, he goes, ‘Son, all you have to do is put a ball through a hoop in your school and your education will be paid for. And you want to give all that up for a career in what?’ I want to be a professional wrestler, Dad.”

Despite those early doubts, The Undertaker went on to establish one of the most recognisable characters in wrestling history.

When asked how important the Undertaker character had been to his success, he emphasised the value of standing out in an industry where performers must capture the audience’s imagination. “My business is all about putting asses in seats. In a business where it becomes very cookie-cutter, you have to resonate with people’s imagination and find something that’s different that people go, ‘Wow, he ain’t like everybody else.’”

The WWE Hall of Famer also shared the financial advice that has stayed with him throughout his career, revealing that his father encouraged him to avoid unnecessary spending regardless of how much money he earned. “Ah, it’s funny because it came from my dad as well. He said, ‘Son, always live beneath your means. You never know what tomorrow has in store for you. And if it all goes away, what are you going to do?’ So I can do and drive anything that I want to drive. I drive a 2018 Ford F-250. I don’t put on and do things for other people, and I’m happy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, The Undertaker spoke openly about his Christian faith. When asked whether he believed in God, he replied, “I do believe in God. He is the reason for everything.” Asked to identify his God, Undertaker answered, “Jesus Christ.”

He then explained why he has no hesitation discussing his religious beliefs publicly. “Not at all. Jesus came down. I believe wholeheartedly that he got on that cross for a reason, and that was to bring us home to the Father.”

The interview concluded with The Undertaker being asked what message he would leave behind for younger generations if he had only one final piece of advice to offer.

Drawing on his decades of experience in professional wrestling and life outside the ring, he encouraged people to accept both success and failure without allowing either to define them. “Man, embrace the suck. If you want to be something, there’s going to be success and there’s going to be failure. Don’t let the success go to your head, and don’t let the failure go to your heart. You keep that in mind, you’re going to be just fine.”

The Undertaker’s comments offered a rare look at the financial rewards of his legendary WWE career while highlighting the personal values, discipline and faith that he credits with helping him navigate life beyond professional wrestling.