Cruz Montana Officially Joins WWE’s Main Roster As Newest 946 Member

Another WWE NXT Superstar has officially moved to the main roster.

Cruz Montana was revealed as the newest member of 946 during the closing moments of the November 2 episode of WWE Raw from Brooklyn, New York, confirming his full-time promotion from NXT.

The surprise came after the main event between Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys ended without a winner when 946 stormed the ring and attacked Sikoa. Roman Reigns and The Usos arrived to support Solo, sparking a brawl between The Bloodline and 946.

Once the fighting cleared the ring, Reigns dropped Keys with a Superman Punch and prepared to deliver a spear. A masked individual suddenly entered and struck the World Heavyweight Champion in the face with a steel chair.

The attacker helped Keys back to his feet before removing his disguise and revealing himself as Montana.

946 proceeded to dismantle The Bloodline, with Jaida Parker handcuffing The Usos to the ropes. Nima and Price targeted Sikoa at ringside, while members of the group drove Jey Uso through the announce table with a double chokeslam as Reigns was forced to watch.

Keys later delivered a spinebuster to Reigns as Montana and the other members continued the assault.

The segment ended with one final development when Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn appeared and caught Reigns with a Helluva Kick, leaving his Crown Jewel opponent down ahead of their Champion vs. Champion match on November 7.

Montana’s arrival strengthens 946 as the faction’s rivalry with Reigns and The Bloodline continues.

You can check out the complete WWE Raw Results for November 2, 2026 here at PWMania.com.