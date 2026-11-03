Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Internal Rundown For 11/6/2026 Revealed

The complete internal lineup has surfaced for the November 6 episode of WWE SmackDown, which is being taped following the November 2 edition of WWE Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The internal rundown reveals the expected order of the advertised matches and segments, along with several planned results and storyline developments.

Complete Internal WWE SmackDown Spoiler Lineup

– Superstar arrivals

– Sami Zayn segment: Jimmy Uso interrupts before 946 attacks Jimmy as Zayn abandons him

– BAKUSAI vignette

– Sami Zayn backstage segment with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae: Gargano challenges Rey Fenix

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tama Tonga: Nakamura scheduled to win

– CM Punk backstage interview

– GUNTHER and Finn Bálor in-ring segment

– Fatal Influence backstage interview

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Fatal Influence vs. B-Fab and Michin

– Charlotte Flair returns alongside Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley to attack the heels, with Bayley also becoming involved

– Kevin Owens backstage interview

– Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Bayley issue a WarGames challenge backstage

– Liv Morgan and Chelsea Green backstage segment

– Trick Williams backstage interview

– Damian Priest vs. Nathan Frazer: Priest scheduled to win

– Rey Fenix backstage interview

– Kevin Owens vs. CM Punk: No finish listed

Jimmy Uso is slated to interrupt Zayn’s segment before 946 arrives and attacks him. Zayn is expected to walk away rather than come to Jimmy’s aid.

Charlotte is reportedly set to return during the Women’s Tag Team Championship match alongside Bliss and Paxley. Bayley will also become involved before all four women issue a WarGames challenge in a previously unannounced backstage segment.

Elsewhere, Gargano is scheduled to challenge Fenix, while Nakamura and Priest are pencilled in to defeat Tama Tonga and Frazer, respectively. The internal rundown did not include a planned finish for the main event between Owens and Punk.

(H/T: Fightful Select)