Ethan Page Wins WWE Intercontinental Championship On RAW

A new WWE Intercontinental Champion was crowned during the November 2 episode of Monday Night Raw from Brooklyn, New York.

Ethan Page defeated Chad Gable in the opening match to capture the title, ending Gable’s reign following a competitive back-and-forth encounter.

Page repeatedly targeted Gable’s neck throughout the match, while the defending champion focused his offence on the challenger’s leg. Gable connected with several German suplexes, an Angle Slam onto the announce table and a moonsault, but could not put Page away.

Both men exchanged near-falls during the closing stretch. Gable hit Chaos Theory but struggled to maintain the bridge because of his injured neck, allowing Page to respond with a Twist of Fate. Gable later regained control and applied the ankle lock, but Page escaped.

Gable followed with a sunset flip powerbomb for another close two-count before returning to the ankle lock. Page rolled through the submission attempt, sending Gable face-first into an exposed turnbuckle, then connected with the Egoplex to secure the pinfall and become the new Intercontinental Champion.

The victory adds another accolade to Page’s WWE career after he previously held the NXT Championship.